AccuWeather: Morning Fog Saturday, Big Chill On Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Low clouds and fog during the morning gave way to some sunny breaks again this afternoon. It was warm again, with a high of 75.
TONIGHT: Clouds build overnight and another round of patchy fog is likely by morning, along with the usual related drizzle. The low dips to 60.
SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunny breaks as a front drops through the region. A passing midday or afternoon shower is possible in a few spots, but these look pretty spotty, light and quick. The high is 713.
SUNDAY: The front that's spent days stalled just to our north finally drops through the region and we'll all feel the change. Look for plenty of clouds, limited sun and much cooler air in place with a high only reaching around 54. Some showers are likely, especially south and east of Philadelphia.
MONDAY: We're in for a rapid rebound with a southerly wind kicking in and bumping our temperatures back above normal. Look for a mix of clouds with occasional sunny breaks and a warmer high of 68. Another shower is possible, but like the last few days, it's only about a 20% chance so most areas will miss out on this.
TUESDAY: A shower or two is possible in the morning. Otherwise, a passing cold front keeps the clouds in place and we cool to a more seasonable high of just 64.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some rain. The high is 62.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. There's a chance for some more rain on some long-range models. It's also still cool with a high of just 61.
FRIDAY: Look for a breezy and cool end to the work week with a high of only 57.
