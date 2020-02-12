AccuWeather: Morning Rain, Drier But Cooler This Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rain in the morning gives way to lighter showers and drizzle in the afternoon with some late clearing possible. Temperatures are falling through the 50s during the afternoon and will dip to about 51 by dinner time.
TONIGHT: It's rather cloudy and chilly with a low of 48. A shower or a period of light rain is possible toward dawn.
FRIDAY: Any morning shower should be light and finished fairly early. Overall, we're looking at a mix of clouds and sun for most of the day with a high of 60; it will be a nice autumn afternoon.
SATURDAY: It's much cooler, with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. The high is only 55. We remain dry.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine and the high climbs to 64, ahead of our next cold front. That front could bring some showers, but probably not until night time.
MONDAY: We'll see a good deal of clouds and perhaps a spotty shower. But the big story will be a chilly, blustery wind combined with cooler air. Look for a high of just 56 with wind chills in the 30s and 40s as we move through the day.
TUESDAY: Keep the coats handy! This is a partly sunny, windy, chilly day with an even cooler high of just 49. Wind chills will be stuck in the 30s. A sprinkle or two can't be ruled out, as well as some flurries in the Poconos.
WEDNESDAY: After a cold start in the 30s, we remain chilly in the afternoon with a high of just 49. We'll see plenty of sunshine, but it will probably still be somewhat brisk.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high is only 53.
