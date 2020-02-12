Weather

AccuWeather: Morning Rain, Mostly Cloudy Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning rain is giving way to a largely dry afternoon with nothing more than a touch of spotty drizzle across most of the region. Clouds will remain dominant, however. Winds are light. The high is 60.

TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle at times and fog developing overnight. The low is a mild 54, with temperatures rising toward dawn.

FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. A few showers are possible, especially later in the day, along with an isolated gusty thunderstorm. The big story is the high temperature: 78. That's only 5 degrees off the record high of 83 set back in 1945 and the warmest day of the year, so far.

SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 52 and wind chills in the 40s.

SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine with less wind, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 48.

MONDAY: Clouds quickly gather again with some rain arriving in the afternoon and at night. The high is still stuck around 48

TUESDAY: Look for morning clouds giving way to some sun during the day, along with a surge of milder air. The high improves to 58.

WEDNESDAY: We have a mostly cloudy sky cover with more rain arriving later in the day. The high is still around 58.

THURSDAY: We begin the day with clouds and a possible shower, but the afternoon turns dry and partly sunny. The high bumps up to 63.

