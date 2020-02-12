AccuWeather: Morning Showers And Winter Chill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a wet start to the day with some wet snow showers mixing with the rain in the Poconos. We may even a wet flake in the Lehigh Valley this morning. The showers end later this morning and we'll some breaks of sun today. The high will only reach 51, but it will feel like it's just in the low 40s this afternoon at the Phillies Home Opener with a cold wind out of the NW gusting to 35mph.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): The core of the coldest air will be upon us with high struggling to reach the low 40s, almost 20 degrees below average! Any sunshine will be self destructing with the low heights of the upper level trough passing through. We may have a few hours in the midday to early afternoon where it is mostly cloudy with all of the instability cumulus around. Wind chills no better than the 30s.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies. It will be cold at sunrise with temperatures a bit below freezing. But temperatures climb quickly and we arrive at around 54, which is still 5 degrees below average.
SUNDAY (EASTER): If you're trying to gather with family outdoors and socially distant, the weather is cooperating. It's a nice, mild day with a warmer high of 63.
MONDAY: Sunny skies return for another day and we get a comfortable high of 65.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high is 64.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds become thicker and a couple showers are possible. Look for a high of 66.
