AccuWeather: Morning Showers, Clearing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Lots of clouds and showers around this morning. Then, skies will begin to brighten up and clear during the late afternoon. Turning breezy and cooler. High 60.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Winds NW 10-20 mph. Lows 28-31.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 50.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 66.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Some rain is possible at night. High 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, damp and cooler with showers around. High 58.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. High 65.
