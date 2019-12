AccuWeather: Morning snow giving way to sunshine today

EMBED >More News Videos David Murphy with AccuWeather on Action News at Noon, December 11, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning wet snow is producing mainly wet roads and is ending by late morning over by the coast. After that, look for returning sunshine. But it's a brisk, cold day with winds running around 10-20 mph and a high of just 39.TONIGHT: Skies are clear. It's brisk and cold with a low of 26 in Philadelphia and the upper teens in some outlying suburbs.THURSDAY: This is a mostly sunny day, but very cold with a high of only 36 and wind chills in the 20's.FRIDAY: Clouds will increase through the day. Our high rises to 49. A bit of rain and drizzle arrives late in the afternoon and at night.SATURDAY: Some morning rain is possible, but sunny breaks develop during the afternoon and it's milder. The high shoots up to 59.SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sunny breaks. It's breezy. A passing shower can't be ruled out, but this does not look like a wash out. The high is 49.MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a brisk breeze. The high slips to 40.TUESDAY: It's cloudy with some rain at times and some snow possible, mainly in the north and west suburbs. The high is 40.WEDNESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. The high is 40.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app