AccuWeather: Morning snow giving way to sunshine today

TONIGHT: Skies are clear. It's brisk and cold with a low of 26 in Philadelphia and the upper teens in some outlying suburbs.
THURSDAY: This is a mostly sunny day, but very cold with a high of only 36 and wind chills in the 20's.
FRIDAY: Clouds will increase through the day. Our high rises to 49. A bit of rain and drizzle arrives late in the afternoon and at night.
SATURDAY: Some morning rain is possible, but sunny breaks develop during the afternoon and it's milder. The high shoots up to 59.
SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sunny breaks. It's breezy. A passing shower can't be ruled out, but this does not look like a wash out. The high is 49.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a brisk breeze. The high slips to 40.
TUESDAY: It's cloudy with some rain at times and some snow possible, mainly in the north and west suburbs. The high is 40.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. The high is 40.
