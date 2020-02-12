weather

AccuWeather: Morning Snow Showers, Cold Winds Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a breezy day, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a relatively mild high of 45 degrees today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies develop overnight with some flurries and light spotty snow showers around toward dawn. The low is 31 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, flurries and a couple spotty show showers will greet us in the morning with most of the precipitation in the northern and western suburbs. The Poconos could even see a heavier morning snow shower. After that, we expect afternoon sunshine, but a seasonably cold high of 40 with strong wind gusts in the 30s driving our wind chills down into the upper 20s all afternoon long.

THURSDAY: This is a mostly sunny day, but still brisk and chilly with high rebounding to 44..

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected once again and the afternoon high will tick up to 45. It will still be somewhat breezy.

SATURDAY: Colder air sweeps back into the region for the weekend with morning sunshine giving way to a cloudy afternoon, with a blustery wind and a high of 35.

SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but cold day with our high slipping to 36.

MONDAY: It remains cold. An approaching system will dish clouds back into the region and some models are suggesting some rain in the afternoon which could mix with some ice and snow during the afternoon. Other models keep us dry. The high is a cold 38.

TUESDAY: Assuming our Tuesday storm tracks close enough to bring us precipitation, some lingering rain, ice or snow is possible in the morning. The high hits 38 again.

