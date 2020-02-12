weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Clear Overnight

By and David Murphy
AccuWeather: Milder for Easter Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies remain clear. It's still a bit breezy overnight and chilly, too, with a low of 45.

MONDAY: Sun gives way to a few patchy clouds later in the day. It's breezy and pleasant with another mild high of 67. A late night shower can't be ruled out.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. An early morning shower can't be ruled out in the morning and again in the evening, but most of the day will be dry. The high slips to 65.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional breaks of sunshine. A morning shower is possible, mainly south and west of Philadelphia. Our high is 64.

THURSDAY: Clouds will share the skies with occasional sunshine. A couple of additional showers are possible late in the day and a night. The high is a similar 65.

FRIDAY: More clouds push into the region and we have a slightly better chance of an occasional shower through the day. The high slips to 59.

SATURDAY: It's another mainly cloudy day with another chance of a shower or two. The high inches up to 63.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. We still can't rule out a spotty shower. The high is 61.

