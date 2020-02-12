AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Blustery, Spotty Shower Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's mainly cloudy and windy today with a spotty shower and a cool high of 53.
TONIGHT: We'll have mostly cloudy skies with a spotty evening shower possible. The low is 46.
SATURDAY: Clouds will remain thick in the morning with some sunny breaks possible later in the day as that area of low pressure that's been stuck off the coast finally begins to pull away from us. It won't be as windy. Our high improves slightly to about 57.
SUNDAY: Clouds share the skies with intervals of sunshine. Temperatures ahead of an approaching front will turn a bit milder. Our high bumps to 62.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, but it's very comfortable with a mild high of 67. A shower is possible, but not until night time.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower here and there. The high is still mild: 68.
WEDNESDAY: Our warm, but unsettled pattern continues. We get mostly cloudy skies with another spotty shower, but another above average high of 67.
THURSDAY: Clouds remain the dominant feature with yet another chance of showers. It's also a little cooler with a high around 63.
FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. It's dry (finally!), but breezy and cooler with a high of 56.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More