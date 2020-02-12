weather

AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. West winds 10-20 mph. High 48.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Lows 29-33.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and blustery. West winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. High 45. Wind chills in the 30's.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Clouds, some sun. A brief, spotty rain or snow shower is possible. High 43. Wind chills in the 30's.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. seasonable. High 41.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and blustery. High 38.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, colder. Rain and snow showers are possible at night. High 42.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 40.

