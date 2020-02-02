AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Mostly cloudy and breezy. A rain/snow shower is possible this afternoon, especially west of the city. Winds 10-20 mph. High 45.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and fairly mild. Lows 34-39.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 60. The record high is 62 set in 2016.
TUESDAY: Clouds, limited sun. It stays very mild. High 57.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with occasional rain and drizzle. High 50.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild with some rain. High 47.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or brief period of rain is likely during the morning. High 48.
SATURDAY: Sunshine to afternoon clouds. High 49.
