AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Mostly cloudy and breezy. A rain/snow shower is possible this afternoon, especially west of the city. Winds 10-20 mph. High 45.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and fairly mild. Lows 34-39.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 60. The record high is 62 set in 2016.

TUESDAY: Clouds, limited sun. It stays very mild. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with occasional rain and drizzle. High 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild with some rain. High 47.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or brief period of rain is likely during the morning. High 48.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to afternoon clouds. High 49.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
