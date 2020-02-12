weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Cold

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 30. Wind chills in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold. Lows 18-22.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, cold. A light wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected to develop late in the day (4pm-7pm). This will continue during the overnight (on/off type stuff). A minor ice accretion is possible which will create slick spots on untreated surfaces. High 30.

SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): Light, leftover sleet and freezing rain ending quickly. Mostly cloudy and somewhat milder although still rather cold for this time of year. High 37.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Cloudy and cold with a touch of snow, sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon. High 34.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow, sleet and freezing rain. High 34.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a slightly improved high of 36.

THURSDAY: It's another day that we're tracking a disturbance that could bring us a wintry mix changing to or mixing with rain. High: 39.

