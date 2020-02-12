Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer and turning more humid during the afternoon. An evening shower is possible with an approaching cold front (mainly for areas north and west of the city). High 81.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a spotty shower. Low 68.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and less humid. A nice day! High 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 76.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 81.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a few showers and thunderstorms around. High 76.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and beautiful. High 73.

