PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer and turning more humid during the afternoon. An evening shower is possible with an approaching cold front (mainly for areas north and west of the city). High 81.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a spotty shower. Low 68.
MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and less humid. A nice day! High 80.
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 72.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 76.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 81.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a few showers and thunderstorms around. High 76.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and beautiful. High 73.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Humid
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More