AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for mostly cloudy skies today with some occasional sunny breaks. While there's a chance of a spotty sprinkle or shower during the afternoon, the majority of the day is dry. The afternoon looks a bit humid. The high is 80.
TONIGHT: A passing sprinkle or shower is possible, but most of that holds off until the overnight hours. The low is 68.
SUNDAY: Westerly winds take over behind a departing cold front and we clear things out nicely. It should turn out mostly sunny with the high bouncing up to 84. It will only be a tad humid.
MONDAY: We have partly to mostly sunny skies. It's still warm and a bit more humid with a high of 88. A spotty late thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
TUESDAY: This is a day of continued warmth with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. The high: 79.
WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a high around 78.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and continued warmth with a high of 78.
FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is 82.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 82.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More