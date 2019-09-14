Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for mostly cloudy skies today with some occasional sunny breaks. While there's a chance of a spotty sprinkle or shower during the afternoon, the majority of the day is dry. The afternoon looks a bit humid. The high is 80.

TONIGHT: A passing sprinkle or shower is possible, but most of that holds off until the overnight hours. The low is 68.

SUNDAY: Westerly winds take over behind a departing cold front and we clear things out nicely. It should turn out mostly sunny with the high bouncing up to 84. It will only be a tad humid.

MONDAY: We have partly to mostly sunny skies. It's still warm and a bit more humid with a high of 88. A spotty late thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

TUESDAY: This is a day of continued warmth with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. The high: 79.

WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a high around 78.

THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and continued warmth with a high of 78.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is 82.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Plymouth Township head-on crash
DIRECTV, AT&T subscribers could soon lose ABC, ESPN
Motorcyclist critically injured after Fairmount Park crash
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB closed all weekend for roadwork
Philly's salt warning rule takes effect at chain restaurants
Text message sent to wrong number leads to act of kindness
Former football coach accused of having sex with student
Show More
76ers unveil statue honoring NBA legend Charles Barkley
Shooting in Wilmington leaves 2 men dead
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Crack the new Oreo flavor mystery and win $50,000
Drexel Hill residents upset road safety upgrades haven't happened
More TOP STORIES News