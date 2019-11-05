AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, mild Election Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for a mostly cloudy Election Day with occasional peeks of sun with most of these occurring later in the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible during the morning, mainly to the south and east of Philadelphia. It's mild. The high is 64.
TONIGHT: Clouds begin to break up overnight. It's brisk and chilly with a low of 40 in Philadelphia and some suburbs sliding into the mid to upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but it's brisk and cooler with our high slipping to 56.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase during the day. Some rain is possible, especially late in the day and at night as a strong cold front moves in. Some northwest suburbs could see a few wet snowflakes mixing in during the overnight hours. The high is 56 with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
FRIDAY: A lingering rain or wet snow shower is possible early in the morning, but most of the day features partly sunny skies. It will be blustery and cooler with a high of just 44 and wind chills making it feel no better than the 30's.
SATURDAY: This is a mainly sunny, but very chilly start to our weekend. Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon high is 44.
SUNDAY: Look for a sunny, chilly day with sunrise temperatures near freezing at dawn, but giving way to a milder afternoon high of 50. A late shower can't be ruled out.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a period of rain or wet snow arriving at night. The high hits 46.
TUESDAY: It's brisk and colder with plenty of clouds with a few rain or snow showers possible. The high is 42.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News