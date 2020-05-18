Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild Today, Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine. It becomes somewhat breezy and stays mild with a high of 70.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place overhead. The breeze picks up a bit and we get a cool low of 53.

TUESDAY: It's windy and cooler with more clouds than sun and a high of 67. Tropical Storm Arthur will be heading away from us and out to sea, but could still churn up a little rough surf at the Shore.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we're even cooler with a high of just 64. It's also still somewhat breezy.

THURSDAY: Clouds again mix with sunny breaks. It's warmer in the afternoon with a high of 70. Some showers are possible south and west of Philadelphia.

FRIDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a couple showers around. This time, just about any area could see some damp weather, at least at times. The high improves to a seasonable 75.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with more sun than what we saw on Friday. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the day is likely dry. It's also warm with a high of 79.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible. We get another 79 for a high.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This looks like a gorgeous holiday, even though you may be spending it with a smaller group than usual. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 80.

More TOP STORIES News