Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild

EMBED <>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 10, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy breezy and mild. Peeks of sun likely late in the day. Highs 58-60.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 34-42.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Gusts 25-35 mph. High 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start. Increasing clouds by late afternoon. High 48.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is possible at night. High 58.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warm with occasional rain. High 67.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 56.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother, 2 children struck in West Philadelphia
Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Northeast Philadelphia shooting
SEPTA police strike moves into its fifth day
Car crashes into home in Upper Merion Township
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-495 in Edgemoor
Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed kills all 157 on board
Show More
Arrest made after child missing for nearly 2 years found in Pa.
2 injured in head-on crash in Ridley Township
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
Bryce Harper walks up to 'Fresh Prince' theme song during first at bat
New Regional Rail schedules go into effect Sunday
More TOP STORIES News