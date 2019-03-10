PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy breezy and mild. Peeks of sun likely late in the day. Highs 58-60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 34-42.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Gusts 25-35 mph. High 55.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start. Increasing clouds by late afternoon. High 48.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is possible at night. High 58.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warm with occasional rain. High 67.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 56.
--------------------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News