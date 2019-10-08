Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Occasionally Damp Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will dominate the skies today with perhaps a few afternoon sunny breaks. Some shower are possible early in the day. It's breezy. The high is a cooler 68.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly cloudy and some rain is possible overnight into morning. The low is 54.

WEDNESDAY: A coastal storm develops off our shores, making for another cloudy day with wind and rough surf at the coast. Rain is also possible. If the storm is close enough to the coast, we'll all get wet. If it's farther out to sea, most of the rain will be closer to the ocean. Either way, this looks like a dreary, chilly day with a high around 61.

THURSDAY: It's still mostly cloudy with some lingering rain over by the Shore, especially if that low is still stuck off the coast. Some rain could move back into inland areas later in the day. It's breezy, too. The high is 63.

FRIDAY: Early clouds and lingering rain are still possible, especially from I-95 and points east. It's still breezy. Some peeks of sun are possible in the afternoon. The high is 65.

SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sun at times. A couple additional showers are possible, especially in the afternoon, but this is a mainly dry day with a pleasant high around 68.

SUNDAY: The coastal low finally departs and we're rewarded with a nice, mostly sunny day with a high of 70.

MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 70.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high is 68.

