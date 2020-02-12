Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, passing shower possible

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder today with a passing shower in spots. A warm front will cut the viewing area in half this afternoon. As a result, temperatures in the Lehigh Valley will only top out in the 50's while south Jersey and Delaware will climb up in to the mid to upper 60's. The high in Philadelphia is 63.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 45-50.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 66.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. A passing shower is possible south of the city. High 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. The steady rains will fall over the Delmarva as a storm passes by to our south. High 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, limited sun. High 63.

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, mild. High 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
Many in Philadelphia ignoring stay at home order
Pa. reports more than 500 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths
5th COVID-19 death reported in Montgomery County
Today's Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Local sites to become military-style hospitals to assist with COVID-19 overflow
Show More
Philly coronavirus cases top 800; city offers free food for those in need
90-day mortgage grace period for NJ as coronavirus cases top 11,000
3 more coronavirus deaths reported in Del.; cases top 210
COVID-19 a concern for nursing home patients
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News