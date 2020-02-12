AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, passing shower possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder today with a passing shower in spots. A warm front will cut the viewing area in half this afternoon. As a result, temperatures in the Lehigh Valley will only top out in the 50's while south Jersey and Delaware will climb up in to the mid to upper 60's. The high in Philadelphia is 63.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 45-50.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 66.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. A passing shower is possible south of the city. High 52.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. The steady rains will fall over the Delmarva as a storm passes by to our south. High 53.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 61.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, limited sun. High 63.
SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, mild. High 62.
