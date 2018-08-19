WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Shower

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 18, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers from time to time. High 75.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and less humid. Lows 61-64.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, nice. High 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. High 83. Showers and thunderstorms are likely at night.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and less humid with a spotty shower around, especially early. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and refreshing. High 81.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 83.
-----
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Pa. public hotline available for flood victims
Gov. Murphy tours flood damage in Brick Township, N.J.
Gov. Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding
Cecily Tynan visits with the Arapawa goats at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
4 shot, 7-year-old boy struck by ATV in Trenton
First responders search for missing Lakewood teen
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
1 man captured in shooting of detectives in Camden; 2 at large
Cardinal Wuerl withdraws from World Meeting of Families speech
Fire damages restaurant in Stone Harbor
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Vigil held for murdered mother in Holmesburg
Show More
4 hurt following crash in Newark, Delaware
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Fun day brings Brewerytown community together despite gun violence
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More News