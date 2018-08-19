AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Shower

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers from time to time. High 75.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and less humid. Lows 61-64.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, nice. High 81.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. High 83. Showers and thunderstorms are likely at night.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and less humid with a spotty shower around, especially early. High 85.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and refreshing. High 81.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 82.
SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 83.
