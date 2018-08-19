WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Showers

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on August 19, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers from time to time. High 75.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and less humid. Lows 61-64.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, nice. High 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely at night. High 83.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and less humid with a spotty shower around, especially early. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and refreshing. High 81.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 83.

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 83.
-----
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
Pa. public hotline available for flood victims
Gov. Murphy tours flood damage in Brick Township, N.J.
Gov. Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
4 shot, 7-year-old boy struck by ATV in Trenton
Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids
Man arrested in apparent road rage incident in Washington Township
1 man captured in shooting of detectives in Camden; 2 at large
Cardinal Wuerl withdraws from World Meeting of Families speech
Man stabbed several times in West Oak Lane
Driver killed after hitting utility pole, overturning in Mount Laurel
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Edgewater Park
Show More
Fire damages restaurant in Stone Harbor
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Vigil held for murdered mother in Holmesburg
1 dead, 3 injured following crash in Newark, Delaware
Missing Lakewood teen found safe
More News