AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A couple of early sprinkles and light showers are possible. Otherwise, it looks like a mostly cloudy day with another round of spotty showers late this afternoon and this evening. The high is a seasonably comfortable 55.TONIGHT: A few evening showers are possible. Overnight, we dry out and skies clear. The low dips to 32.TUESDAY: Behind our latest rain maker, look for plenty of sun, but a brisk and cooler feel to things. It will be a bit breezy. The high is 50.WEDNESDAY: High pressure builds into the region, knocking down the breeze and giving us plenty of sunshine. The high is still somewhat cool: 52.THURSDAY: Are you ready for some baseball? Mother Nature is a fan this year! Look for plenty of sunshine for the 3:05 p.m. Phillies Home Opener with a high of 60.FRIDAY: Clouds will mix with sun and we can't rule out a shower at times, especially north and west of I-95. At the same time, milder air rushes up from the south ahead of an approaching front and we get a high of 69.SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with sun again and it's even warmer ahead of an approaching front. The high is a beautiful 73. A shower or two is possible at night as the front draws nearer.SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain possible at times. The dips to 63.MONDAY: A lingering shower is possible early. Otherwise, this is a partly sunny, cooler day with a high around 55.--------