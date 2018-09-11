AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today

TODAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. Occasional showers and spotty thunderstorms are possible today. The high is a humid 82. At the Shore, dangerous rip currents and heavy surf continue. Swimmers should avoid the water.TONIGHT: It's cloudy and humid with a few more evening showers and thunderstorms around. The low is 72.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. It's very muggy with another pop up shower or thunderstorm. The high is 84.THURSDAY: Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. It's still humid. Another stray shower is possible, but most locations are dry. Our high reaches 83.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or two is possible. The high is 79.SATURDAY: Look for plenty of clouds and a warm and muggy high of 79. As of now, it appears likely that the remnants of Hurricane Florence will be suppressed to our south in the Carolinas and Virginia, thanks to a large area of high pressure locked in place over New England. In this scenario, we would remain largely dry over the weekend with the exception of a few showers. It's too soon to be sure of this, however. If the storm was able to push farther north, an inundating rain would be possible with related flooding. For now, however, we're leaning toward to the drier solution. Either way, dangerous surf conditions with rip currents and possible beach erosion is still forecast for the Shore.SUNDAY: Assuming Florence stays south, this is a mostly cloudy, warm and humid second half of the weekend with breezy conditions and a high around 81.MONDAY: Cloud mix with some sun. It's still warm and humid with another high around 81.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Some showers are possible at times. It's still humid. The high is 80.