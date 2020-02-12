AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Heavy Rain Thursday Night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A light sprinkle or shower is possible at times, but the majority of the day is dry. We also have a good deal of cloud cover around with some occasional sunny breaks. It's a bit breezy. The high is 64.
TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick. A bit or rain and drizzle is possible overnight. It's very mild with a low of 56.
THURSDAY (ACCUWEATHER ALERT): A strong cold front pushes toward the region and this spells trouble. After a mostly cloudy, windy day, look for heavy rain to move in during the evening, with a quick 1-2" likely, a lot of this falling late at night into the wee hours of Friday morning. Localized flooding is the primary threat, but a damaging wind gust also can't be ruled out. The high is a warm, seasonable 69, so ahead of the late day rain, it will be comfortable.
FRIDAY: Look for yet another mostly cloudy day with a few more spotty showers around. It's breezy with a high of 67.
SATURDAY: An early shower is possible, but most of the day features a clouds and sun mix. The high is a pleasant 68.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks, but it now looks as though most of our rain holds off until night. With the high shooting up to 74, it's going to be a nice, warm afternoon for most of us.
MONDAY: Any morning clouds give way to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon with another comfortable high of 66.
TUESDAY: Sun will mix with some patchy clouds. The high dips a bit to 62.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds gather again and some rain is possible. The high is a cool 59.
