AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today, light snow/sleet/rain tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll see mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine poking through at times. Winds are light and it's far less harsh than it was over the weekend with a high of 40.
TONIGHT: Rain will arrive early in the evening in South Jersey and Delaware with some light snow eventually working its way into areas closer to I-95 and the northern suburbs. Snow will eventually mix with sleet and freezing rain overnight. We're only expecting a coating to 1" in most areas that see snow with a possible 1-2" in some NW suburbs. While this is a minor event, slippery road conditions are still possible wherever snow or other types of wintry precipitation occurs. The low is 31.
TUESDAY: Some lingering light snow and ice will quickly change over to light rain in most of the area during the morning, with a wintry mix potentially hanging around longer in northwest suburbs. There may minor ice accumulation north and west of the I-95 corridor, so take it slow on untreated surfaces. Temperatures should climb above freezing during the morning in most areas. Our high is 38.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 42. It may be a bit brisk.
THURSDAY: This is a cloudy, windy day with a high of 38. A southern storm passes by and will probably be close enough to bring snow showers to the southern half of the region, especially during the morning. For now, this looks like a minor event for us, but it deserves watching since the storm itself is relatively strong and a shift north would mean a more significant snowfall across more of the region. That's not what it looks like currently, however.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies return along with a blustery wind. It's also colder with a high of just 32.
SATURDAY: We're looking at a mostly sunny, cold start to the weekend with a high of 36.
SUNDAY: More clouds arrive. It's a bit milder with a high of 42.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some rain, which could begin as a wintry mix of snow and rain if it comes in earlier enough in the morning. The high is 44.
