PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: There may be a stray shower around early, otherwise, it's a mostly cloudy day with a late day shower or thunderstorm (north and west of the city). High 78.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 61-65.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a shower around. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is also possible. High 80.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. A few showers are possible early in the day (east of the city). High 81.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 78.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 83.
SATURDAY: Clouds, limited sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in some areas. High 84.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy
WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News