AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: There may be a stray shower around early, otherwise, it's a mostly cloudy day with a late day shower or thunderstorm (north and west of the city). High 78.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 61-65.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a shower around. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is also possible. High 80.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. A few showers are possible early in the day (east of the city). High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 78.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 83.

SATURDAY: Clouds, limited sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in some areas. High 84.

