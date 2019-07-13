AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Hot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Only slightly humid out there with dewpoints in the low 60's for the most part. High 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Lows 68-73.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly humid. High 91.
MONDAY: Pick of the week! Mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. High 86.
TUESDAY: Some sun, hot and more humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 93.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 93. Heat Index 98.
THURSDAY: Some Sun, hot and humid. A late day thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 97.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92. Heat Index 98.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News