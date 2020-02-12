Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WEDNESDAY: Our cold front is gone and with it goes the uncomfortable heat and humidity. Look for a mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable afternoon with a seasonable high of 83.

THURSDAY: Hot air returns with partial sunshine and a high back up to around 93. Dew points climb back to near 70 during the afternoon, so it's very sticky again. A night time shower or thunderstorm is possible.

FRIDAY: We'll have variable clouds and sun. It will be very warm and humid with more showers and thunderstorms as a cold front pushes closer. The high hits 90

SATURDAY: We start the day with partly sunny skies and moderate humidity. In the afternoon and evening, the cold front moves though, bringing the potential for heavy downpours. Our high dips to 87.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Humidity drops and the high cools to 82.

MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a high of 79.
TUESDAY: This is yet another mainly sunny day with our high hitting 82.

