AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, but not as windy as yesterday. Winds WNW 15-25 mph. High 57.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 37-42.SUNDAY (EASTER): Early morning sunshine quickly fades behind increasing clouds. Turning warmer during the afternoon. High 68.MONDAY: Heavy morning rain and thunderstorms. Becoming very warm and very windy during the day with afternoon showers. High 75.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 58.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Some rain is likely during the afternoon. High 51. Wind chills in the 40's.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 55.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower in spots. High 55.