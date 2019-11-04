Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Chilly Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun mixes with some high clouds as we move through the day, but overall, this is a bright one. It's also chilly with morning temperatures in the 30s, before giving way to high of 57. Winds remain light today.

TONIGHT: More clouds build into the region overnight and it's not quite as cold. Our low dips to 44.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Sun mixes with clouds. It's milder and mainly dry with a sprinkle or light shower possible at the Shore in the morning and a late afternoon or evening shower not out of the question in the far northwest suburbs like the Lehigh Valley. The high reaches 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but it's brisk and cooler with our high slipping to 56.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun with some showers likely later in the day and at night. Some areas could even see a touch of wet snow. The high is 58 with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A linger rain or wet snow shower is possible early in the morning, but most of the day features partly sunny skies. It will be blustery and cooler with a high of just 42 and wind chills making it feel no better than the 30's.

SATURDAY: This is a mainly sunny, but very chilly start to our weekend. Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon high is 41.

SUNDAY: Look for a sunny, chilly day with sunrise temperatures in the 20s again and a slightly milder afternoon high of 48.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high rises a bit to about 50.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man crashes into parked truck after speeding away from troopers, police say
Man shoots, kills would-be robber in West Philadelphia
ODD SIGHT: Water cascades from top of One Liberty Place
Police arrest man after teen found dead in NJ parking garage
Double shooting leaves man dead, woman injured in Strawberry Mansion
Homeowner needs help finding stolen family wedding ring
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles fan attends 300th straight home game
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
Man dead, 14-year-old injured after double shooting in Philly
2-alarm fire tears through vacant warehouse in Kensington
Fire causes significant damage at home in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News