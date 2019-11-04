AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Chilly Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun mixes with some high clouds as we move through the day, but overall, this is a bright one. It's also chilly with morning temperatures in the 30s, before giving way to high of 57. Winds remain light today.
TONIGHT: More clouds build into the region overnight and it's not quite as cold. Our low dips to 44.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Sun mixes with clouds. It's milder and mainly dry with a sprinkle or light shower possible at the Shore in the morning and a late afternoon or evening shower not out of the question in the far northwest suburbs like the Lehigh Valley. The high reaches 63.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but it's brisk and cooler with our high slipping to 56.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun with some showers likely later in the day and at night. Some areas could even see a touch of wet snow. The high is 58 with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
FRIDAY: A linger rain or wet snow shower is possible early in the morning, but most of the day features partly sunny skies. It will be blustery and cooler with a high of just 42 and wind chills making it feel no better than the 30's.
SATURDAY: This is a mainly sunny, but very chilly start to our weekend. Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon high is 41.
SUNDAY: Look for a sunny, chilly day with sunrise temperatures in the 20s again and a slightly milder afternoon high of 48.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high rises a bit to about 50.
