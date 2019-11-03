AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Chilly

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 52.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-33.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, stays chilly. High 56.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Sun and clouds, milder. A stray shower is possible north and west of the city. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 56.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible in some areas (mainly south of the city) High 56.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy and much colder. High 44. Wind chills in the 30's.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 41.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
