AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold, light winds. High 34.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 24-28.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, milder. High 48.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Partly sunny and mild. High 51.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and mild with a bit of rain during the afternoon. High 56.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and colder. High 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 35.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 37.

