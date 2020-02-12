AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold, light winds. High 34.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 24-28.
SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, milder. High 48.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Partly sunny and mild. High 51.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and mild with a bit of rain during the afternoon. High 56.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and colder. High 46.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 35.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 37.
