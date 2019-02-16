WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cooler

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 45.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Lows 20-25.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 41. A period of light rain or a wintry mix arrives at night. Perhaps a coating north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Clouds, some sun. Turning milder again. High 47.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, cold. High 39.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow, some of it heavy at times. The snow will changeover to ice by midday and eventually over to rain by evening. Several inches are possible before the changeover. High 34 (temps rising at night).

THURSDAY: Perhaps a leftover shower early, otherwise, clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 41.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Round 2 brings snow, sleet, ice to Delaware, Lehigh valleys
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
Winter weather affecting city offices, courts
Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency for New Jersey
More Weather
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Suspect sought for attempted robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
1 dead following crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Man critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Car slams into auto repair shop in Mayfair
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Fire erupts inside industrial building in Hunting Park
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Show More
Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
More News