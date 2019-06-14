Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Gusty Winds Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is a good looking day with sunshine most of the time, lower humidity and a comfortable high of 75. It will be very windy, however, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Bring along a jacket if you're head out this evening. It will be a bit breezy with temperatures falling into the upper 60s by about 9 p.m.. Look for plenty of stars overnight, diminishing winds and a cool low of 60.

SATURDAY: Our weekend gets off to a great start with partly sunny skies, a nice breeze and a warmer high of 83. A shower is possible in some spots late at night.

SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's quite warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sun. A spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm is likely. The high ticks up to 84.

MONDAY: This is now looking like a downright hot and humid day with uncomfortable, sticky conditions all the way. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening and any storm that forms in this humid air mass could produce downpours and strong gusty winds. The high is 90.

TUESDAY: Warm and humid conditions persist with another afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 87.

WEDNESDAY: This is yet another warm and somewhat humid day, but there's only a slight chance of a thunderstorm with most of day remaining dry. The high is 84.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It remains humid. Look for another warm high of 84. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, NWS confirms
Black bear captured after being on the run for 5 days
Man accused of slashing 19 vehicles in Philadelphia
Gunman accused of shooting David Ortiz wanted in New Jersey
Philadelphia TV pioneer Lew Klein passes away at 91
Weekend Happenings - Father's Day Weekend
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down
Show More
What rain? Philly shines bright during 'GMA' broadcast
Arrest made after man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
Suspect in David Ortiz shooting could be in Pa.
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Driver smashes vehicle into side of restaurant in Collegeville
More TOP STORIES News