Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Milder

EMBED <>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 9, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 48.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with rain developing. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will slowly start to rise after midnight. Lows 33-38.

SUNDAY: We start the day with rain. Heaviest rain occurs early Sunday between 5am and 8am. Rainfall totals of 1/2" to 1" across the region. Rain ends between 8am and 11am Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon rise to around 60 thanks to a drying southwesterly to westerly wind and maybe even a few breaks of sun.

MONDAY: Its windy, but mild. The high hits 56, but it will feel cooler thanks to winds gusting 30-40mph.

TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and it's a bit cooler, with a high of 44.

WEDNESDAY: It's another rather nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 48.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild, with some rain possible. High 55.

FRIDAY: Clouds with some showers. High 64.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
TOP STORIES
Turning guns of violence into garden tools
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Shots fired after friends get into fight in South Philadelphia
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
Suspect sought for shooting near SEPTA bus depot in Strawberry Mansion
GoFundMe case: Bobbitt pleads guilty to state charge
Firefighters battle house fire in Blackwood, New Jersey
Show More
Suspect facing new charges in the murder of model on the Main Line
Video shows moments before gunfire, SUV crash in SW Philly
Family of man shot by police are looking for answers.
Man dead in Germantown shooting; shot 23 times
Despite allegations, Sheriff Williams announces re-election effort
More TOP STORIES News