AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Milder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 48.TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with rain developing. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will slowly start to rise after midnight. Lows 33-38.SUNDAY: We start the day with rain. Heaviest rain occurs early Sunday between 5am and 8am. Rainfall totals of 1/2" to 1" across the region. Rain ends between 8am and 11am Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon rise to around 60 thanks to a drying southwesterly to westerly wind and maybe even a few breaks of sun.MONDAY: Its windy, but mild. The high hits 56, but it will feel cooler thanks to winds gusting 30-40mph.TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and it's a bit cooler, with a high of 44.WEDNESDAY: It's another rather nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 48.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild, with some rain possible. High 55.FRIDAY: Clouds with some showers. High 64.--------------------