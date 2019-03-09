PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 48.
TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with rain developing. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will slowly start to rise after midnight. Lows 33-38.
SUNDAY: We start the day with rain. Heaviest rain occurs early Sunday between 5am and 8am. Rainfall totals of 1/2" to 1" across the region. Rain ends between 8am and 11am Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon rise to around 60 thanks to a drying southwesterly to westerly wind and maybe even a few breaks of sun.
MONDAY: Its windy, but mild. The high hits 56, but it will feel cooler thanks to winds gusting 30-40mph.
TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and it's a bit cooler, with a high of 44.
WEDNESDAY: It's another rather nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 48.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild, with some rain possible. High 55.
FRIDAY: Clouds with some showers. High 64.
--------------------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Milder
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News