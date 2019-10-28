AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We have mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions with light winds and a high of 68. A few more clouds will move in late in the day.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A bit of drizzle is possible toward dawn, especially in the eastern half of the region. The low is a relatively mild 54.
TUESDAY: We enter an unsettled pattern as more clouds move in with some occasional drizzle or a brief, light shower. The high is 67.
WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a stray sprinkle around and another above average high of 70.
THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Temperatures look to remain mild, but unfortunately, clouds and periods of rain also appear likely for the holiday. The high is 71. Trick or treating will be mild, but possibly damp.
FRIDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible, but after that, sunshine returns and we quickly dry out. It's a windy, cooler day with a high of 62.
SATURDAY: An autumn chill arrives for the weekend. We start out on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but our high only reaches 56.
SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 53.
MONDAY: Look for yet another day of abundant sun with another cool high around 56.
