AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Nice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 81. Heavy surf and rip currents at the shore may ease as we move through the weekend, but it will still be important to swim near lifeguards just in case of lingering problems.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 56-62.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 79.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 78.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, delightful. High 81.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 87.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. There could be a pop up thunderstorm around during the afternoon. High 89.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. Slight chance of a shower. High 76.
