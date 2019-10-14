AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Warmer Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Winds are relatively light and it's unseasonably warm with a high of 75.
TONIGHT: Skies remain clear, winds are very light and temperatures drop. Look for chilly overnight lows of 49 in Philadelphia and about 40 in some outlying suburbs.
TUESDAY: This is another beautiful day, although a little cooler. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds move in early and rain arrives by midday. Some of the rain could be steady at times and doesn't wrap up until the evening. The high is 67.
THURSDAY: A cold front moves off to the east and mostly sunny skies return. It's blustery and much cooler, however, with a chilly high of just 59.
FRIDAY: The winds die down and we see mostly sunny skies again, but it's still a bit cool. Our high: 62.
SATURDAY: This is a largely sunny and pleasant start to the weekend. The high improves to 66.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a warmer high of 73 (great weather for the Union's home playoff match at 3 p.m. against the Red Bulls).
MONDAY: It stays warm, but more clouds mix with the sun and a shower can't be ruled out. The high is 74.
