Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Warmer Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Winds are relatively light and it's unseasonably warm with a high of 75.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear, winds are very light and temperatures drop. Look for chilly overnight lows of 49 in Philadelphia and about 40 in some outlying suburbs.

TUESDAY: This is another beautiful day, although a little cooler. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds move in early and rain arrives by midday. Some of the rain could be steady at times and doesn't wrap up until the evening. The high is 67.

THURSDAY: A cold front moves off to the east and mostly sunny skies return. It's blustery and much cooler, however, with a chilly high of just 59.

FRIDAY: The winds die down and we see mostly sunny skies again, but it's still a bit cool. Our high: 62.

SATURDAY: This is a largely sunny and pleasant start to the weekend. The high improves to 66.

SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a warmer high of 73 (great weather for the Union's home playoff match at 3 p.m. against the Red Bulls).

MONDAY: It stays warm, but more clouds mix with the sun and a shower can't be ruled out. The high is 74.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns 10-year-old killed in New Jersey festival accident
Teen among 6 injured in North Philadelphia shooting
Eagles fall to Vikings, 38-20
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
CA first state to mandate later school start times
17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby found safe
2nd person dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse
Show More
Mack Truck workers begin strike at plants in 3 states
Fortnite has been down for hours
Officer shoots woman inside her home after welfare check
Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan
1 dead, 1 critical following fire in Southwest Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News