AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. High 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. High 73.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82.

THURSDAY: Warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 80.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. High 82.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with some showers possible. High 79.

