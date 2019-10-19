AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High clouds moving in very late in the day. High 62.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows 43-48.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, chilly and damp with rain developing. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially across south Jersey and Delaware. High 59.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer. High 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Showers developing during the afternoon. High 66.

WEDNESDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible (especially east of the city). Otherwise, partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 67.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High 68.

