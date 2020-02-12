PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia soared to 95 today. That' the fifth day of our third heat wave of the year and our 21st day in the 90s this month. That ties the record for the most number of July days in the 90s.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and thunderstorms and drenching downpours developing overnight. The low is a muggy 74.
FRIDAY: This is looking like an active weather day with mostly cloudy skies, some sunny breaks and the chance for some occasional drenching showers and thunderstorms. The high hits only 80, ending the heat wave.
SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we get a nice, mostly sunny start to the weekend with some occasional patchy clouds and a high of 88.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, rising humidity and a warmer high of 90. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out later in the day.
MONDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun. It's warm and humid. Another thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high hits 89.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with muggy air still in place and a seasonable high of 86. A shower or thunderstorm is possible.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still humid. More showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out in the afternoon and evening. The high is 85.
THURSDAY: This is yet another sticky day with partly sunny skies and another chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high is 86.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Much Cooler Friday with Scattered Downpours
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More