AccuWeather: Much Cooler This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds gave way to partly sunny skies with an unseasonably warm high of 79 degrees.

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out in a couple spots. Otherwise, we see some clearing overnight and it gets breezy and cooler. The low is 44.

SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 52 and wind chills in the 40s.

SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine with less wind, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 48.

MONDAY: Clouds quickly gather again with some rain likely. There could be some wet snow in northern and western suburbs with some accumulation possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. The high is stuck around 45

TUESDAY: Look for morning clouds giving way to some sun during the day, along with a surge of milder air. The high improves to 58.

WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with more rain possible. The high slips slightly to 55.

THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a milder, pleasant afternoon. The high jumps to 63.

FRIDAY: Clouds return and so does the chance for some rain. The high is even milder 67.

