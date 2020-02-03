AccuWeather: Much Milder Today, A Shower On Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine mixes with patchy clouds and it's a lot milder with a high of 59. Winds are moderate at 7 to 14 mph (just a little breezy).
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. It's chilly, but not nearly as cold as many recent nights. The low is 44.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers and drizzle around at times. It stays very mild with a high of 57.
WEDNESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some rain and drizzle at times. The high is a cooler 46. At night, some snow and ice could mix with rain in our northern and western suburbs.
THURSDAY: A bit of leftover rain is possible early in the morning with some lingering freezing rain in northern and western areas. After that, we have mostly cloudy skies. The high is will rise to 51 late in the day. Heavy rain arrives at night and continues overnight.
FRIDAY: Some additional rain is likely. It may even end as a bit of snow as cold air rushes in late in this event. The high is 51.
SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a cool 46.
SUNDAY: Look for cloudy skies with a rain or snow shower possible at times. The high is 45.
MONDAY: This is looking like a partly sunny, pleasant day with an afternoon high of 48, chilly but still well above average.
