AccuWeather: Much Milder Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild. A late day or evening rain shower is possible. High 48.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 21-26.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 40.
TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy with a period of light rain developing late in the day. Rain will change over to snow during the night. There is the potential for close to 1" in the city with 1-3" north and west. High 45.
WEDNESDAY: Blustery and much colder! Look for a mixture of sun and clouds with a few flurries in spots. High 27. Wind chills in the single digits.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and very cold. High 17. Wind chills near 0.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very cold. High 27.
SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. High 32.
--------------------
