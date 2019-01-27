WEATHER

AccuWeather: Much Milder Today

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 27, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild. A late day or evening rain shower is possible. High 48.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 21-26.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 40.

TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy with a period of light rain developing late in the day. Rain will change over to snow during the night. There is the potential for close to 1" in the city with 1-3" north and west. High 45.

WEDNESDAY: Blustery and much colder! Look for a mixture of sun and clouds with a few flurries in spots. High 27. Wind chills in the single digits.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and very cold. High 17. Wind chills near 0.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very cold. High 27.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. High 32.

