AccuWeather: Much Milder Today

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild. A late day or evening rain shower is possible. High 48.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 21-26.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 40.TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy with a period of light rain developing late in the day. Rain will change over to snow during the night. There is the potential for close to 1" in the city with 1-3" north and west. High 45.WEDNESDAY: Blustery and much colder! Look for a mixture of sun and clouds with a few flurries in spots. High 27. Wind chills in the single digits.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and very cold. High 17. Wind chills near 0.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very cold. High 27.SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. High 32.--------------------