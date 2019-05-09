AccuWeather: Much Warmer Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A warm front will lift through and with it a chance of spotty drizzle or a stray shower will continue. Temps will essentially hold steady in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: We will be in a warm sector of the next system and with a few breaks of sun we will hit the mid 70s. With low pressure passing by well to our north into Quebec much of the energy with the system will be up in New England, but as a cold front approaches from the west we could be dealing with some downpours and t'storms in the far western suburbs come late day and then into the evening for areas in the heart of the region. There could be an isolated severe storm, but overall this does not appear to be a big severe weather concern as the storms will weaken as they move through the Delaware Valley.
SATURDAY: To start the weekend, the cold front will be down to our south as high pressure builds across the eastern Great Lakes on Saturday. Skies will be brighter north and cloudier south. High temps right around 70 and overall a very nice day with low humidity.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Unfortunately, a wave in the southeast looks to ride along the frontal boundary just to our south on Sunday, a déj vu from last weekend, and provide us with a soaking rain for much of Mother's Day. If we are lucky it may taper or turn to a drizzle for the afternoon hours, but overall not a day for outdoor plans. And it will be very chilly for May with highs only in the mid 50s. Around 15 degrees below normal!
MONDAY: Yet another wave of low pressure will pass through with more rain. Some of it will be heavy with a possible additional inch after the heavy rain Sunday. The high is a chilly 59..
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with a bit more sunshine and while there is a chance for a passing shower, that's mainly in the northern suburbs. The high improves slightly to 63.
WEDNESDAY: Partial sunshine is expected and it's warmer. An afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high: 70.
