AccuWeather: Much Warmer Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and fairly mild. Lows 34-39.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 60. The record high is 62 set in 2016.

TUESDAY: Clouds, limited sun. It stays very mild. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with occasional rain and drizzle. High 48.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain most of the time. The rain may begin as an extended period of freezing rain north and west of the city. Temperatures will rise late in the day. High 49.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or brief period of rain is likely during the morning. High 51.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to afternoon clouds. High 46.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow shower possible. High 45.
