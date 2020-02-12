AccuWeather: Near Record Warmth On The Way

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had plenty of sunshine today with a high of 67 degrees. That's seven degrees above average. It warms up even more heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT: It's mainly clear, but not as cold with a low of 47 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping to about 40.

THURSDAY: Sun wins the day once again with only a few clouds around and a building ridge of high pressure that encourages a slightly milder high of 68.

FRIDAY: Look for sunshine for the most part with another surge of mild air bumping our up to 72.

SATURDAY: An amazing ridge of high pressure holds strong, giving us a delightful, mostly sunny start to the weekend with a warm high of 74. The record high in Philadelphia is 76 in 1938.

SUNDAY: It's a repeat: mostly sunny and warm. The high is 74. The record is 78, set in 1975.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still very mild for November with a high of 72.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A shower is possible late in the day or evening. The high slides to 70, but that's still well above average.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high is still above average: 70.

