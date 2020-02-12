PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the third day in a row, temperatures climbed into the 70s. The high in Philadelphia hit 74 degrees. That's 15 degrees above average.
TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies with some patchy fog possible in some spots by morning. The low is 53 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog gives way to a clouds and sun mix. It's still mild for November with a high of 73, tying the record high from 1999.
WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles around in the morning, but most of the day's rain holds off until either late in the afternoon or evening as a cold front approaches the region. The high is 72. Some of the night time rain could be heavy.
THURSDAY: This is a largely cloudy day with periods of additional rain likely, the steadiest in the morning. Our high slips to 64 early in the day, then falls into the 50s in the afternoon.
FRIDAY: A brief morning shower is possible, but overall, we're expecting clouds to give way to some sunny breaks. The high drops to 63.
SATURDAY: It's much cooler, with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. The high is only 55.
SUNDAY: This is another cloudy day with a few with some rain still possible. We have another cool, seasonable high of 59.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with a couple of showers around. The high rebounds to 62.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Near Record Warmth Tuesday, Soaking Rain Arrives Wednesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More