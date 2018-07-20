AccuWeather: Nice Again Today, Humid and Unsettled Weekend Ahead

TODAY: Sunshine mixes with a few clouds. Humidity remains relatively low. It's still warm with a high of 86.TONIGHT: The evening looks great for the Phillies game or any other fun plans. Temperatures will slip into and through the 70s. The overnight low is 67. Clouds will generally increase overnight.SATURDAY: A splash of early sun is possible, but it's replaced quickly by clouds as a coastal low approaches and passes the region. Depending on the track, we could see some showers developing during the afternoon with heavier rain possible in at least some neighborhoods at night. A flooding downpour is not out of the question in spots. It will also be windy, especially at the Shore where gusts could go as high as 40 mph at times. Bring some board games and DVDs for the beginning of the weekend! Our high in Philadelphia is 78. At the Shore: 77.SUNDAY: The coastal low is gone and we could start the day with some breaks of sun. However, humidity will be very high and in the afternoon and some pop-up thunderstorms are likely in some areas. The location of these will be hard to predict, so everyone should keep an eye on the forecast and the 6abc app if you have outdoor plans on Sunday. The high is a muggy 83.MONDAY: Tropical air rides continues to into the region along the east side of a stalled trough to our west. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop through the day in this unstable pattern and periods of heavy rain can't be ruled out. The high is 84.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid conditions persist with another chance for an occasional shower or thunderstorm. The high inches up to 86.WEDNESDAY: The warmth and humidity hang on with partial sunshine and yet another shower or thunderstorm chance. We get a high around 87.THURSDAY: The broken record forecast continues with yet another warm humid afternoon with partial sunshine and more scattered thunderstorms. The high is 86.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm with another spotty thunderstorm around although, like the last few days, it doesn't look like a wash-out. The high is 85.-----