AccuWeather: Nice and mild again today, staying that way through Thursday

AccuWeather: Staying mild through Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds will give way to a good deal of sunshine today. It's not quite as breezy as yesterday. This afternoon will be pleasant with a high of 70.

ENHANCED FIRE DANGER: The continued dry conditions are raising the risk of brush fires starting and spreading again today, so avoid open flames and be careful about where you flick your cigarettes today and tonight.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, light winds and a spotty shower toward morning. The low drops to 48.

WEDNESDAY: There could be a brief shower around early in the morning. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies and yet another mild high of 69.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high hits 69. It's yet another delightful afternoon.

FRIDAY: After several mild days, cooler air and more clouds roll back into the region. It will be mainly cloudy with some showers at times during the day. Look for a cooler high of 62. It could be breezy at times.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with showers likely. The high is 61.

SUNDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine. More rain is possible. The high inches up to 63.

MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with a high of 64. A lingering shower is possible in the morning, but the afternoon is likely dry.

TUESDAY: The sun finally makes a bold comeback. Look for mostly sunny skies with an improved high of 66.

